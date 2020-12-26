Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report $2.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 73,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

