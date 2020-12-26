Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $62.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $221.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $291.32 million, with estimates ranging from $289.15 million to $294.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07.

Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

