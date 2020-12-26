Zacks: Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.