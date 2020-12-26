Zacks: Analysts Expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). National Oilwell Varco reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 2,292,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,920. National Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

