Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

FSS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 138,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,802. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,525,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,831,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

