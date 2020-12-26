Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.24. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,139,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 238,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,986. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

