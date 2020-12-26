Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

