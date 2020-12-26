Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report sales of $110.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.04 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. NN reported sales of $198.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $574.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NNBR opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NN has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NN by 10.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,826,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 372,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NN by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 582,469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in NN by 34.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,538,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 395,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.