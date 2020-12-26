Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.82. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.59. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

