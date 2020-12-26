Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTBI. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

