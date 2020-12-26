Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will report sales of $19.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.20 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $34.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $142.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $147.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.47 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Athenex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

ATNX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

