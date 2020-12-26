Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,516,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.