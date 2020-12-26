Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,516,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

