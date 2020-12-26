YGGDRASH Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $677,296.30 and $67,249.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00134800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00668311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00164156 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00350507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00096603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00059802 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

