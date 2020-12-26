Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.34. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.81 million and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06.

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

