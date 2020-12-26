Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.87

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Xperi by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

