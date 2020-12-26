Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Shares Down 3.2%

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 48,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 94,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.

Get Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,387.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,350.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.