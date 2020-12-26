Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 56.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00667674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00164318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00096135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

