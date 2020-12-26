WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

NYSE:WPX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.