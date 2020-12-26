WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 13.8% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $18.41 million and $141,185.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00042787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00297021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

