Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $397.00

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.00 and traded as low as $383.79. Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) shares last traded at $397.00, with a volume of 143,641 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.69 million and a PE ratio of 69.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.79.

About Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (WPC.L) (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

