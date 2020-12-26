Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.50

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 3182122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

