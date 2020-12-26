WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.30 million, a PE ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 17.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 67,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.