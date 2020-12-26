WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.23. Approximately 13,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

