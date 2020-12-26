Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.51

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.51 and traded as high as $43.85. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 34,302 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

