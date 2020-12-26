WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $748,236.34

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 60.2% lower against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $748,236.34 and $133,991.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

