Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Whitestone REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE:WSR opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.