Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have been witnessing an uptrend year to date on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2020. It reported earnings beat for the ninth straight quarter in third quarter. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Earnings growth was backed by exceptional execution of go-to-market and cost takeout endeavors. Growth in Latin America and EMEA aided sales. It is also poised to gain from strong demand for home appliances and kitchen products. Management revised its sales view and reinstated earnings per share guidance for 2020. It is likely to generate more than $500 million of net cost takeout through its COVID-19 response plan. However, results were partly negated by sales declines in North America and Asia. Operating margin decline in Asia partly offset the company’s overall EBIT margin.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

