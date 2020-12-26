Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 58,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 115,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$87.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Westhaven Gold Corp. (WHN.V) (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,600 hectares located in British Columbia.

