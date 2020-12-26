Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

