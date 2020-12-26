Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

