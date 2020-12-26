Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD opened at $82.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

