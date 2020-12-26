Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of PFO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.