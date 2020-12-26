Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $449.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.