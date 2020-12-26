Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,067 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

