Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Prothena worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth $119,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $528.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

