Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

