Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of G1 Therapeutics worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141,296 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,201 shares of company stock worth $1,633,569. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GTHX stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

