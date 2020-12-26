Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iBio were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iBio by 223.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBio during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBio by 239.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 111,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iBio during the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

iBio stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

