Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,086 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

MHH opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.53 million.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

