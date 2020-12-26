Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,683 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of CMCL opened at $16.13 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.