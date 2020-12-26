Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,683 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 291.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 558.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $16.13 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

