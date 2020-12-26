Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,086 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.53 million.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

