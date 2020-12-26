WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 0.2%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.18. 298,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 867,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Get WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.35.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.