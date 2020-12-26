WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of WDFC opened at $260.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.42. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $270.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In related news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

