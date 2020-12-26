WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.41 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $30.34 million and $6.41 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $32.15 and $50.98. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00134395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00665205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00163662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00350980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059711 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

