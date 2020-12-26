Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,447. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $121.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,991. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

