Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.23.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $247.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.