Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report $176.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.27 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $204.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $736.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $757.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $986.53 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,046,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,542,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 306,207 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 184,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.