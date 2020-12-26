Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $54,408,330.90 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,082,249.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $84,644,625.18.

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02. The stock has a market cap of $406.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

