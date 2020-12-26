W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.12. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 10,019,078 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59. The company has a market capitalization of £8.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

